Turner Stephen Stephen 'Steve' Turner, 71, Meadow Springs, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 17th 2019. Loving husband of Rebecca, and caring father of Julian and Tyrone, Steve was the kindest and most beautiful soul. He was a natural born leader and inspired all of those around him. "We're so grateful for everything you did for us Dad. You'll always be in our hearts, we love you" - Rebecca, Julian and Tyrone. Viewing, funeral and celebration of Steve's life will be on the 27th of March, at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, please contact 0406 953 992 if you would like to attend.
Published in Mandurah Mail on Mar. 21, 2019